Typhoon Krosa Advances Toward Western Japan - Meteorologists

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The Japan Meteorological Agency warned on Tuesday of the powerful typhoon Krosa approaching the southwestern coast of Japan, which may cause high waves, strong winds and heavy rains that could lead to floods once the storm makes landfall.

By noon on Tuesday (03:00 GMT), this season's 10th typhoon was detected 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the southwestern island of Tanegashima and is expected to reach Japan's western regions by Wednesday, according to the Kyodo news agency, citing the meteorological service.

The atmospheric pressure at the center of the typhoon as of Tuesday is 965 hectopascals, with the winds blowing up to 162 kilometers per hour, the agency said.

The nearing of typhoon Krosa coincides with the return of many travelers from summer vacations. Depending on the weather conditions, West Japan Railway Co. might cancel trains on Thursday.

According to the Kyodo news agency, the Disaster Management in Japan is working closely with local authorities to prepare for the typhoon's landfall.