Typhoon Lingling to Reach South Korean Coast on Friday - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Typhoon Lingling is expected to hit South Korea 's southern and western regions on Friday, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The typhoon was spotted near Taiwan at 06:00 GMT shifting northeast with an estimated speed of 5 kilometers per hour (3 miles per hour), the Yonhap news agency said.

The KMA noted that after the landfall in the northern part of the province of Gyeonggi on Friday, Lingling would surround Seoul on Saturday evening and leave the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, passing through the province of Gangwon.

The expected maximum wind speed is estimated at 125-162 kilometers per hour or 35-45 meters per second (114-147 feet per second).

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon reportedly ordered the responsible authorities to prepare for the typhoon and called on the local population to be careful.