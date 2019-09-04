UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Lingling To Reach South Korean Coast On Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:26 PM

Typhoon Lingling to Reach South Korean Coast on Friday - Reports

Typhoon Lingling is expected to hit South Korea's southern and western regions on Friday, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Typhoon Lingling is expected to hit South Korea's southern and western regions on Friday, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The typhoon was spotted near Taiwan at 06:00 GMT shifting northeast with an estimated speed of 5 kilometers per hour (3 miles per hour), the Yonhap news agency said.

The KMA noted that after the landfall in the northern part of the province of Gyeonggi on Friday, Lingling would surround Seoul on Saturday evening and leave the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, passing through the province of Gangwon.

The expected maximum wind speed is estimated at 125-162 kilometers per hour or 35-45 meters per second (114-147 feet per second).

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon reportedly ordered the responsible authorities to prepare for the typhoon and called on the local population to be careful.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Seoul South Korea Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt gears up to boost agriculture sec ..

4 seconds ago

Hamdard University delegation meets Metropolitan C ..

6 seconds ago

Company dealing in medical waste sealed in Multan

8 seconds ago

WETEX 2019 documents UAE&#039;s drive towards gree ..

26 minutes ago

Governor highlights Kashmir issue in meeting with ..

9 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Slams Berlin's Lack of In ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.