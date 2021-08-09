UrduPoint.com

Typhoon Lupit Makes Landfall On Western Japan

Typhoon Lupit pummeled western Japan with strong winds and heavy rain early Monday morning after making landfall on the southwestern Kyushu region Sunday night, the weather agency said

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Lupit, the ninth typhoon of the year, is expected to reach the Sea of Japan after making landfall near Kure in Hiroshima Prefecture shortly past 5:00 a.m. local time Monday, while bringing downpours and strong winds to western, eastern and northern Japan areas through Tuesday.

People are recommended to be vigilant against possible mudslides and floods. Mudslide alerts were issued in some parts of Hiroshima, Shimane, Ehime, and Oita prefectures, and some rivers in Hiroshima and Yamaguchi prefectures are above their flood warning levels.

