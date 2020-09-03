UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) The death toll in South Korea as a result of Typhoon Maysak has risen to two, the country's Yonhap news agency reports on Thursday, adding that three others have suffered injuries.

One additional death has been confirmed since Thursday morning, as a man in his 70s was found dead in the yard of his Busan home, the agency reports. The individual is believed to have fallen from the roof of the building while attempting to repair a leak.

According to the agency, three people have suffered injuries and 58 people have been forced to leave their destroyed homes.

In total, 2,834 people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, the agency cited the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters as saying. More than 1,500 buildings, vehicles, and other types of property suffered damage during the storm.

Maysak left at least 18 people with injuries in Japan after making landfall earlier in its path, Japanese media outlets said on Thursday.

Another typhoon, named Haishen, is expected to batter the region in the coming days.

