Typhoon Molave In The Philippines Leaves 9 People Killed, 6 Injured - Authorities

Wed 28th October 2020 | 12:26 PM

Typhoon Molave in the Philippines Leaves 9 People Killed, 6 Injured - Authorities

At least nine people have died, six others were injured and two more went missing in the Philippines as a result of typhoon Molave (Quinta), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday

According to the working group, the storm had hit the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western and Central Visayas.

Over 49,500 households were affected by the typhoon, which has already left the Philippines, the NDRRMC noted.

The total damage to agriculture and infrastructure is estimated at approximately 430 million Philippine pesos ($8.9 million).

