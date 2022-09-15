UrduPoint.com

Typhoon Muifa Makes Second Landfall On China's Coast

Typhoon Muifa on Thursday made landfall for a second time on China's densely populated east coast, after causing the cancelation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's two international airports as it hit land

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Typhoon Muifa on Thursday made landfall for a second time on China's densely populated east coast, after causing the cancelation of all passenger flights at Shanghai's two international airports as it hit land.

The storm -- packing winds of up to 126 kilometres (78 miles) per hour -- made landfall at 12:30 am (1630 GMT Wednesday) in Shanghai's Fengxian district, state news agency Xinhua said.

Muifa had previously hit the city of Zhoushan in Zhejiang province on Wednesday, according to Xinhua.

China's Central Meteorological Administration had issued its highest-level typhoon alert for the first time this year, saying Muifa would increase in intensity as it approached the coast.

Gale force winds and heavy rains are forecast along China's eastern seaboard until Thursday morning, the weather agency said.

"Relevant areas should pay attention to the prevention of flash floods and geological disasters that may be caused by heavy rainfall," it added.

Shanghai Airport Group said in a social media statement that it "will announce flight adjustments at both airports to the public in a timely manner, in line with the typhoon's impact".

The storm comes soon after Typhoon Hinnamnoor hit Shanghai and its neighbouring region last week, causing the suspension of Shanghai ferry services and school closures in parts of Zhejiang.

Zhejiang authorities had ordered all fishing vessels to return to port by noon Wednesday, closed schools in three cities, suspended passenger ferry routes and shut tourist attractions as the province braced for Muifa's landfall.

Temporary emergency shelters have been set up around Shanghai, CCTV reported, as well as an emergency evacuation zone spanning over 30 kilometres along the city's coastal area.

Muifa is the 12th typhoon to hit China this year, according to state media.

Its impact is expected to gradually decrease as it moves further north inland on Thursday, CCTV said.

