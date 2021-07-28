UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Nepartak Makes Landfall In Japan's Northeastern Miyagi Prefecture

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:53 PM

Typhoon Nepartak makes landfall in Japan's northeastern Miyagi prefecture

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said typhoon Nepartak has turned northward and made landfall on the Pacific coast of the northeastern Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning, veering off its primarily expected course toward the Tokyo area, local media reported Wednesday

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :-- The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said typhoon Nepartak has turned northward and made landfall on the Pacific coast of the northeastern Miyagi prefecture on Wednesday morning, veering off its primarily expected course toward the Tokyo area, local media reported Wednesday.

The season's eighth typhoon reached the nearby region of Ishinomaki shortly before 6:00 a.m. local time, bringing strong winds and high waves, but is projected to weaken into an extratropical cyclone later in the day as it crosses the northeast area and heads toward the Sea of Japan, according to the JMA.

Nepartak was moving north-northwest at about 30 kph with an atmospheric pressure of 994 hectopascals at its center, as the speed of winds reached up to 72 km per hour and maximum gusts of 108 km per hour, the JMA said. Meanwhile, winds of more than 54 km per hour are blowing within 500 km north and 390 km south of the center.

The typhoon is forecasted to bring rainfall of up to 100 millimeters in northeastern Japan over the next 24 hours, according to the JMA.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan Media

Recent Stories

Vivo Marks 4th Anniversary with Renewed Commitment ..

2 minutes ago

PM directs NDMA to be on high alert in view of hea ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab election commissioner reviews polling proce ..

4 minutes ago

Four policemen suspended over misconduct in faisal ..

4 minutes ago

Five held for displaying weapons in sialkot

4 minutes ago

Blinken Says Taliban Make Advances in Afghanistan ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.