TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Typhoon Noru, which originated in the Pacific Ocean, is heading toward the Japanese archipelago of Ogasawara, the Japan Meteorological Agency said on Monday.

On Sunday morning, the Philippine news Agency reported that typhoon Noru, also known as Super Typhoon Karding, had approached the island. A total of 336 people from several regions of the Philippines were evacuated and 49 flights were canceled amid safety concerns.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, pressure in the center of the typhoon is 1,000 hectopascals and the wind force is 59 feet per second, with gusts up to 82 feet.

Typhoon Noru is expected to approach the Ogasawara archipelago on Tuesday and then move eastward. However, the forecast may change, according to meteorologists.

In the event that the typhoon does not change direction and continues to advance toward the Japanese islands, it will be the third typhoon to hit Japan in the last 10 days. The previous two typhoons resulted in the death of six people and left 140 others injured. Some 55,000 households were left without water in Shizuoka Prefecture due to equipment breakdown caused by the typhoon Talas.