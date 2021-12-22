UrduPoint.com

Typhoon Rai Costs Philippine Agriculture Sector $43.7Mln In Losses - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 06:59 PM

Typhoon Rai Costs Philippine Agriculture Sector $43.7Mln in Losses - Reports

The damage to the Philippines' agricultural sector due to super typhoon Odette, known as Rai internationally, reached 2.2 billion pesos ($43.7 million) on Wednesday, national media said, citing the Philippines Agricultural Department

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The damage to the Philippines' agricultural sector due to super typhoon Odette, known as Rai internationally, reached 2.2 billion pesos ($43.7 million) on Wednesday, national media said, citing the Philippines Agricultural Department.

The category 5 typhoon winds of 160mph wrought severe damage to rice, corn, high value crops, livestock and fisheries, as well as to agricultural infrastructures, machineries and equipment.

The rice sector alone suffered more than half of the total losses, 1.3 billion pesos, and the volume of production loss is estimated at 55,774 tonnes on 48,3 hectares (119,2 acres), Inquirer said.

Earlier on Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in six regions - Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga, after 156 people were killed, 275 were injured, and 37 went missing in the disaster.

The agriculture department stated on Wednesday 85 it would allocate $34.8 million to support affected farmers and fishers. The total amount of losses is expected to surge in the coming days.

Related Topics

Injured Agriculture Philippines Media Billion Million

Recent Stories

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Ab ..

Global Energy Forum to start on 15th January in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 Session on "Opportunities for Higher Education and ..

Session on "Opportunities for Higher Education and Research in China" held at KI ..

59 seconds ago
 Sialkot Tragedy: Senate observes one-minute silenc ..

Sialkot Tragedy: Senate observes one-minute silence

1 minute ago
 Latvia Says Ready to Supply Weapons to Ukraine If ..

Latvia Says Ready to Supply Weapons to Ukraine If Conflict With Russia Starts

1 minute ago
 South Korea to Boost 2022 Budget for Foreign Aid b ..

South Korea to Boost 2022 Budget for Foreign Aid by Over 15% - Reports

1 minute ago
 EU legal action against Poland over judicial indep ..

EU legal action against Poland over judicial independence

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.