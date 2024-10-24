Open Menu

Typhoon Trami Approaching South China Island City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Typhoon Trami approaching south China island city

SANSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Typhoon Trami is strengthening its intensity, and is expected to enter the South China Sea Thursday evening, according to the meteorological observatory in China's southernmost island province of Hainan.

The observatory forecast heavy rainfall and strong gales on the typhoon's path through Xisha and Zhongsha Islands, which will affect the city of Sansha.

Fishing boats and other vessels have returned to the harbor for shelter, and sandbags were used to reinforce the buildings in Sansha.

China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday morning renewed a blue typhoon warning to Trami, which has been listed as the 20th typhoon of this year.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe response, and a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange

Recent Stories

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

18 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

32 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter appr ..

Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches

12 hours ago
 PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Just ..

PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment

12 hours ago
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional A ..

HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment

12 hours ago
 Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts ..

Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA

12 hours ago
 Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like US ..

Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR

12 hours ago
 Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election resu ..

Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results

12 hours ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

12 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye

12 hours ago

More Stories From World