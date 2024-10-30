Open Menu

Typhoon Trami Leaves Seven Dead, One Missing In China's Hainan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

HAIKOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Typhoon Trami has claimed seven lives and caused another missing in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan, according to the provincial emergency management authorities on Wednesday.

Trami, the 20th typhoon this year, has brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Hainan since Oct. 28, forcing over 40,000 people to evacuate.

Ministry of Water Resources on Wednesday issued a Level-IV emergency response to flooding due to the lingering impact of Typhoon Trami in Hainan. Qionghai, one of the worst-hit areas, has been on the highest level of emergency response for flood and wind control since late Tuesday.

Affected by Typhoon Trami, most areas of Hainan will experience torrential rain on Wednesday, with a high risk of flash floods, and the Wanquan River may experience floods exceeding the warning level.

The ministry has dispatched a working group to the front line to guide flood response, with the focus on evacuating people from high-risk areas.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe level.

