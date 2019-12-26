Typhoon Ursula Kills 16 in Central Philippines - Reports

Typhoon Ursula hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across the central Philippines and claimed the lives of 16 people, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Typhoon Ursula hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across the central Philippines and claimed the lives of 16 people, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

Ursula had winds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.

It cut off electricity, internet and mobile phone networks in the affected area, according to the ABS-CBN news broadcaster.

The cyclone hit several international resorts, including Boracay and Coron. As a result, many flights were canceled. The media outlet said that tens of thousands were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday during a widely-celebrated Christmas holiday in the country.

The Philippines is facing the Pacific typhoon belt and is often subject to many deadly storms, averaging at about 20 a year.