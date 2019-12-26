UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Ursula Kills 16 In Central Philippines - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 11:10 AM

Typhoon Ursula Kills 16 in Central Philippines - Reports

Typhoon Ursula hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across the central Philippines and claimed the lives of 16 people, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Typhoon Ursula hit popular tourist areas and remote villages across the central Philippines and claimed the lives of 16 people, media reported on Thursday, citing local authorities.

Ursula had winds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.

It cut off electricity, internet and mobile phone networks in the affected area, according to the ABS-CBN news broadcaster.

The cyclone hit several international resorts, including Boracay and Coron. As a result, many flights were canceled. The media outlet said that tens of thousands were evacuated from their homes on Wednesday during a widely-celebrated Christmas holiday in the country.

The Philippines is facing the Pacific typhoon belt and is often subject to many deadly storms, averaging at about 20 a year.

Related Topics

Internet Electricity Christmas Mobile Philippines Media From

Recent Stories

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

12 minutes ago

Al Othaimeen Reviews Ministerial Conference Arrang ..

19 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks close up on US-China trade thaw

23 minutes ago

Uzbek President's Visit to Russia Tentatively Plan ..

23 minutes ago

The big shortcoming: A grumpy 2020 for global grow ..

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.