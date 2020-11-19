MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Typhoon Vamco caused large-scale damage to the Phillipine' s northern island of Luzon, worth 10 billion Philippine pesos ($207 million), the local media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in November, typhoon Vamco, also called Ulysses made landfall on the Philippines. Typhoon is equivalent in force to a Category 2 hurricane, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon claimed more than 70 lives and forced nearly half a million people to flee their homes.

According to the data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the damage to agriculture amounted to four billion pesos ($83 million), and the damage to the infrastructure - 6.

1 billion pesos ($126 million), as reported by the Inquirer news outlet.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, on Wednesday, declared a state of disaster over the whole Luzon Island following a series of typhoons.

Typhoon Vamco became the 21st storm system to rip through the Philippines this year. It came less than two weeks after the largest typhoon of the year, Rolly, battered the island nation.