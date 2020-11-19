UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Typhoon Vamco Caused $200Mln In Damage To Philippine's Luzon Island - Reports

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Typhoon Vamco Caused $200Mln in Damage to Philippine's Luzon Island - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Typhoon Vamco caused large-scale damage to the Phillipine' s northern island of Luzon, worth 10 billion Philippine pesos ($207 million), the local media reported on Thursday.

Earlier in November, typhoon Vamco, also called Ulysses made landfall on the Philippines. Typhoon is equivalent in force to a Category 2 hurricane, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The typhoon claimed more than 70 lives and forced nearly half a million people to flee their homes.

According to the data from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the damage to agriculture amounted to four billion pesos ($83 million), and the damage to the infrastructure - 6.

1 billion pesos ($126 million), as reported by the Inquirer news outlet.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, on Wednesday, declared a state of disaster over the whole Luzon Island following a series of typhoons.

Typhoon Vamco became the 21st storm system to rip through the Philippines this year. It came less than two weeks after the largest typhoon of the year, Rolly, battered the island nation.

Related Topics

Storm Agriculture Philippines November Media From Billion Million

Recent Stories

TECNO Has Become The Second Most Selling Brand In ..

27 minutes ago

Russia reports 23,610 new coronavirus cases

31 minutes ago

ATC awards ten-year imprisonment to JUD Chief Hafi ..

41 minutes ago

Lavrov to Visit Minsk Next Week for Talks With Pre ..

16 minutes ago

Administrator ensures proper cleanliness in hospit ..

16 minutes ago

Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine Shows 'Encouraging' Immune ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.