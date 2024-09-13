Open Menu

Typhoon Yagi Floods Displace More Than 235,000 In Myanmar

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Floods in Myanmar sparked by Typhoon Yagi have displaced more than 235,000 people and killed at least 33.

"There are 236,649 people from 59,413 households who were displaced because of typhoon floods...

There were 33 deaths and one person injured around the country," a spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in an audio statement on Friday.

He said authorities have "lost communication with some areas" and urged those living near river banks to seek shelter elsewhere and "be vigilant" until Sunday.

Earlier Friday, Myanmar's fire service gave a higher death toll of 36.

