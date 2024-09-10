Typhoon Yagi Leaves 104 People Dead, Missing In Vietnam
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM
HANOI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The death toll of super typhoon Yagi and its subsequent floods and landslides has climbed to 65 in Vietnam's northern region as of Tuesday morning while 39 others remain missing, said the country's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
It was reported that 752 people were injured, with Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city bearing the brunt with 536 and 81 people, respectively.
Water levels of Thao river in Lao Cai and Yen Bai provinces on early Tuesday morning surpassed the historic records in 1968 and 2008 by one meter, local media reported.
Capital Hanoi witnessed rising river water of Bui and Cau rivers at level 3 - the highest warning level.
Rising water levels of the Red river in Hanoi have flooded many inner city areas since Monday night, Vietnam news Agency reported.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh decided to allocate 100 billion Vietnamese dong (some 4 million U.S. Dollars) from the 2024 central budget reserve to support five typhoon-hit provinces.
