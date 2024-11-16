Open Menu

Tyson Beaten By Youtuber Paul In Heavyweight Return

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Tyson beaten by Youtuber Paul in heavyweight return

Arlington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Mike Tyson's controversial return to boxing ended in a one-sided defeat on Friday, with Youtuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul cruising to victory by unanimous decision against the heavyweight icon in Texas.

Tyson, 58, barely landed a punch during the eight-round bout at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with Paul winning by big margins on all three cards -- 80-72, 79-73 and 79-73.

Paul, 27, used his superior speed and movement to dominate the ageing Tyson with ease, and had the former undisputed heavyweight champion in trouble after landing a flurry of punches in the third round.

Yet the younger fighter was unable to land the knockout blow he had promised to deliver during Thursday's ill-tempered weigh-in, where Tyson slapped him across the face.

Tyson, however, looked every bit of his 58 years, managing to land only a handful of meaningful punches during the fight.

Final statistics showed Tyson connected with just 18 of 97 punches thrown while Paul threw some 278 punches and landed 78 of them.

As the final seconds of the eighth round counted down, Paul could even afford to bow in respect to Tyson before the bell sounded.

Related Topics

Arlington Superior All Boxing

Recent Stories

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

Pakistan women's central contracts announced

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deep ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: ..

Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO

14 hours ago
 Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy c ..

Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company

14 hours ago
Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

Rozner overtakes McIlroy and Hatton for Dubai lead

14 hours ago
 China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bri ..

China tests building Moon base with lunar soil bricks

14 hours ago
 Tape ball cricket from street sports to global ind ..

Tape ball cricket from street sports to global industry

14 hours ago
 After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shif ..

After Trump's victory, US election falsehoods shift left

14 hours ago
 Fake fertilizer recovered

Fake fertilizer recovered

14 hours ago
 SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

SAFCO's chief awarded honorary PhD degree

15 hours ago

More Stories From World