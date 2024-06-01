Open Menu

Tyson Fight Postponed Following Health Scare: Organisers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Tyson fight postponed following health scare: organisers

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Mike Tyson's upcoming return to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul has been postponed after the former heavyweight champion's recent health scare, organisers said Friday.

Tyson needed medical treatment on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday after complaining of nausea and dizziness in an incident that came just under two months away from his July 20 fight with Paul in Texas.

Fight organizers said in a statement on Friday that Tyson had been advised to do only minimal training in the coming weeks following a follow-up with doctors on Thursday, revealing the boxer had been struggling with an "ulcer flare up.

"

"The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the statement said.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

"The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."

The statement said a new date for the fight would be announced by June 7.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Miami June July Sunday From Agreement Top Boxer

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

5 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

25 minutes ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

10 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

10 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

10 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

10 hours ago
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

10 hours ago
 PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers

10 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

10 hours ago
 Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged

10 hours ago
 S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR C ..

S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels

10 hours ago
 Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'

10 hours ago

More Stories From World