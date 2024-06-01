Tyson Fight Postponed Following Health Scare: Organisers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Mike Tyson's upcoming return to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul has been postponed after the former heavyweight champion's recent health scare, organisers said Friday.
Tyson needed medical treatment on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday after complaining of nausea and dizziness in an incident that came just under two months away from his July 20 fight with Paul in Texas.
Fight organizers said in a statement on Friday that Tyson had been advised to do only minimal training in the coming weeks following a follow-up with doctors on Thursday, revealing the boxer had been struggling with an "ulcer flare up.
"
"The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the statement said.
"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.
"The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."
The statement said a new date for the fight would be announced by June 7.
