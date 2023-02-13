UrduPoint.com

U-Haul Driver Plows Into Group Of New York Pedestrians, Bomb Squad Deployed - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 11:37 PM

U-Haul Driver Plows Into Group of New York Pedestrians, Bomb Squad Deployed - Reports

A person driving a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York struck and injured at least eight people Monday in an apparent bid to escape authorities before the police bomb squad arrived on the scene to examine the vehicle, ABC News reported

A person driving a U-Haul truck in Brooklyn, New York struck and injured at least eight people Monday in an apparent bid to escape authorities before the police bomb squad arrived on the scene to examine the vehicle, ABC News reported.

The truck hit the victims after driving away from an attempted stop by police in the Bay Ridge neighborhood, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

The NYPD bomb squad arrived on the scene, the news site said while posting photos of team members inspecting a U-Haul van.

Four have been hospitalized - two in critical condition and two others in serious condition, according to the report.

Three men on mopeds who were struck suffered minor injuries, the report added.

The driver, who fled the scene before law enforcement caught him in Red Hook, a few miles away, is now in police custody, the report added.

