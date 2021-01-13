WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will not reconvene the upper chamber before its current recess ends on January 19 to consider legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, his press secretary confirmed on Wednesday.

McConnell's press secretary Doug Andres in a statement on Twitter confirmed that the leader of the chamber will not consent to immediately reconvene under emergency authorities to consider legislation to impeach Trump.

The House of Representatives is currently debating a measure to impeach Trump for his "incitement" of last week's violence on Capitol Hill.

The House will hold a final vote on the measure Wednesday afternoon.

The resolution charges Trump with inciting an insurrection on January 6, when his loyalists stormed the US Capitol building after he urged them to protest against the certification of Electoral College votes by Congress. Five people including a police officer were killed as a result of the riot.