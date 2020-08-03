UAC to Start Supplying Russian Armed Forces With Okhotnik Combat Drones in 2024 - Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will start supplying the Russian Aerospace Forces with the stealth combat drone Okhotnik in 2024, the director general of the aircraft manufacturer, Yury Slyusar, said Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The Defense Ministry has tasked us with speeding up the development and trial, moving it to the 'left' as much as possible, so that deliveries would start as early as in 2024. So we are working on this actively," the company's head said.

A new aircraft with Russian-made engines PD-14, the MC-21, will take its maiden flight by the end of the year, Slyusar said at the same meeting.