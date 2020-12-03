UAE Activates Tourist Entry Visas for Israeli Citizens - Foreign Ministry

The UAE Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday the activation of tourist visas for Israeli passport holders via air companies and travel agencies, in light of the conclusion of the bilateral normalization deal

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has announced the activation of tourist entry visas through airlines and travel and tourism offices for Israeli passport holders until procedures for the constitutional ratification of the mutual visa waiver agreement between the two states are completed," the ministry said in a statement.

The move comes within the framework of bilateral cooperation following the signing of a US-brokered peace agreement on September 15, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and the full normalization of relations between the two countries.

The visa exemption agreement was ratified by the UAE government on November 1, while Israel's cabinet did so on November 22.