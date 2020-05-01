UrduPoint.com
UAE Adheres To Political Solution In Libya, Calls On Parties To Immediately Cease Fire

Fri 01st May 2020

The United Arab Emirates sticks to the political settlement of the Libyan crisis, stressing the importance of immediately ceasing hostilities, the country's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, adding that the UAE was concerned over "Turkish interference in Arab affairs."

On Monday, field marshal of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, said he was quitting the 2015 Skhirat agreement, which had led to the formation of the UN-backed Government of National Accord, supported by Turkey. He also said that the LNA was now taking control of the country.

"The UAE has confirmed its commitment to a political solution in Libya, the need to implement a full ceasefire and its support for the Berlin conference's track," the ministry's statement said as quoted by the state-run WAM news agency.

The ministry called on all of the conflict-involved parties to participate in peace negotiations mediated by the United Nations, as "it was the only way to achieve security and stability in Libya, as well as to preserve the country's unity and territorial integrity.

The UAE also expressed its grave concern over "Turkish intervention in Arab affairs, Libyan internal affairs in particular, and by providing support to armed terrorist organizations."

Meanwhile, the ministry thanked the LNA for its "relentless efforts" in achieving stability and combating extremist organizations in the country, while the army's leader earlier in the day announced that the forces were ceasing hostilities during the holy month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday, an adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Sputnik that the LNA's commander should be removed from power and taken to an international trial. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said that Haftar's move will lead to a deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country, noting that the international community must immediately respond to it.

