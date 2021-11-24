UAE Allocates $10Bln For Investment In Turkey
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 10:12 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The head of the board of the UAE's state investment fund, Mohammed Hassan Al Suwaidi, announced the allocation of $10 billion for investments in Turkey.
"We have allocated a $10 billion fund to invest in Turkey," the Anadolu agency quoted Al Suwaidi as saying.