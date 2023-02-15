UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln in Aid to Earthquake Victims in Syria - State Media

(@FahadShabbir)

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday ordered the allocation of an additional $50 million in relief aid for victims of the earthquake in Syria, Emirates state news agency WAM reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday ordered the allocation of an additional $50 million in relief aid for victims of the earthquake in Syria, Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

Up to $20 million of this assistance will be allocated for the realization of humanitarian projects in Syria, which will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Last week, the UAE president had already allocated $50 million each to earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. In addition, the United Arab Emirates sent about 50 rescuers to Syria and supplied the country with 1,243 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medicines, food, warm clothes, beds and other basic necessities, delivered by 32 aircraft.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake had reached 1,414 people, while 2,357 others were injured. However, this data does not include information on non-government controlled territories. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has estimated the number of deaths in northwest Syria, which is not controlled by Damascus, at 5,000.