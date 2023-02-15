UrduPoint.com

UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln In Aid To Earthquake Victims In Syria - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 10:32 PM

UAE Allocates Additional $50Mln in Aid to Earthquake Victims in Syria - State Media

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday ordered the allocation of an additional $50 million in relief aid for victims of the earthquake in Syria, Emirates state news agency WAM reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday ordered the allocation of an additional $50 million in relief aid for victims of the earthquake in Syria, Emirates state news agency WAM reported.

Up to $20 million of this assistance will be allocated for the realization of humanitarian projects in Syria, which will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Last week, the UAE president had already allocated $50 million each to earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria. In addition, the United Arab Emirates sent about 50 rescuers to Syria and supplied the country with 1,243 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including medicines, food, warm clothes, beds and other basic necessities, delivered by 32 aircraft.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The Syrian Health Ministry said late Tuesday that the final death toll from the earthquake had reached 1,414 people, while 2,357 others were injured. However, this data does not include information on non-government controlled territories. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has estimated the number of deaths in northwest Syria, which is not controlled by Damascus, at 5,000.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake United Nations Syria Turkey Damascus UAE United Arab Emirates February From Million

Recent Stories

CIA Flew Decompression Chamber to Ship Allegedly I ..

CIA Flew Decompression Chamber to Ship Allegedly Involved in Nord Stream Blast - ..

41 seconds ago
 London FTSE 100 index breaks through 8,000 points

London FTSE 100 index breaks through 8,000 points

1 minute ago
 UAE, Pakistan agree to expand economic ties in key ..

UAE, Pakistan agree to expand economic ties in key areas

1 minute ago
 FBR plans to launch technology enabled outreach in ..

FBR plans to launch technology enabled outreach initiative under PRR program

1 minute ago
 Twitter Users Appalled by Gov't Response to Train ..

Twitter Users Appalled by Gov't Response to Train Derailment in Ohio

3 minutes ago
 Russia Says It Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on ..

Russia Says It Requested UNSC Meeting on Feb 22 on Nord Stream Pipeline Blast

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.