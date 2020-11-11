UrduPoint.com
UAE Ambassador Says Peace Deal With Israel Allows To Moderate Middle East Peace Process

Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

The peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel allows Abu Dhabi to moderate the peace process between Palestine and Israel, the country's ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Jaber, has said in an interview with Sputnik

In August, the United States announced that it had worked out a peace agreement between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two sides. Later, Bahrain and Sudan concluded similar deals. Despite being lauded across the globe, the agreements drew condemnation from the Palestinian side, who viewed them as a betrayal of their interests.

"The normalization of relations with Israel by a number of Arab countries preserves the prospects of implementing the plan for coexistence of the two states, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative. The US government has supported this position.

On the contrary, the peace agreement provides an opportunity to moderate the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis," Jaber said.

He added that the agreement had also paved the way to peace and development of the region.

"That is why we think that the peace agreement will create new opportunities for developing the regional security," the ambassador stated.

In 2002, the Arab League held a summit in Beirut where it adopted a peace initiative that made the normalization of relations with Israel conditional on resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Arab Peace Initiative envisaged the creation of an independent Palestinian state with borders moved back to pre-1967 Six-Day War with the capital in East Jerusalem as well as Israel's withdrawal from all occupied territories and the return of Palestinian refugees to the area.

