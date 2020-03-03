UAE Ambassador to Russia Notes Rapid Growth in Bilateral Relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Russia, said on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi were rapidly developing.

"Relations between the UAE and Russia are growing rapidly, especially on the political, on the economic level, [and in regard to] education and tourist industry ...

The relationship between our two countries are moving very fast," the ambassador said at the opening of UAE Day at Moscow's Skolkovo innovation center.

According to the diplomat, there are currently more than 20,000 Russian nationals permanently living in the UAE.

Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Middle Eastern country to discuss their partnership and strategic cooperation. The UAE leadership praised the talks, saying Putin's visit was a "quantum leap" in bilateral relations.