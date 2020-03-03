UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ambassador To Russia Notes Rapid Growth In Bilateral Relations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:19 PM

UAE Ambassador to Russia Notes Rapid Growth in Bilateral Relations

Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Russia, said on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi were rapidly developing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Maadhad Hareb Al Khaili, the United Arab Emirates ambassador to Russia, said on Tuesday that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi were rapidly developing.

"Relations between the UAE and Russia are growing rapidly, especially on the political, on the economic level, [and in regard to] education and tourist industry ...

The relationship between our two countries are moving very fast," the ambassador said at the opening of UAE Day at Moscow's Skolkovo innovation center.

According to the diplomat, there are currently more than 20,000 Russian nationals permanently living in the UAE.

Last October, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Middle Eastern country to discuss their partnership and strategic cooperation. The UAE leadership praised the talks, saying Putin's visit was a "quantum leap" in bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Education Moscow Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Vladimir Putin United Arab Emirates October National University Industry

Recent Stories

OIC special envoy says they will get a chance to v ..

4 minutes ago

Pak Stock Photo arranges a photo contest in connec ..

54 seconds ago

European stocks, oil surge as central banks respon ..

56 seconds ago

Khalifa International Date Palm Award ceremony pos ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Expects Over 20Mln People to Visit World Expo ..

57 seconds ago

AMCFZ presents services, investment advantages in ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.