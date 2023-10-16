Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 October, 2023)

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.

The two sides discussed this in a meeting held between Dr. Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker Minister For Information Technology and Telecommunication and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, director general of the prime minister’s office, UAE.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of GITEX 2023 where Pakistan is participating with over 27 companies and more than 45 startups under the brand TechDestinationPakistan.



Dr. Umar Saif, briefed H.E. Omar Sultan Olama about tech potential of Pakistan with thousand of IT graduatuates being produced by Pakistani Universities coupled with rising startup culture. He also appreciated GITEX that provides an ideal platform to exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players, explore business opportunities and learn important developments taking place around the world.

H.E. Omar Sultan Olama appreciated Pakistan’s growing participation in GITEX Global 2023. Both sides agreed on signing MoU for the Government Excellence Excellence Program (GEEP) to achieve excellence in Government performance.