Open Menu

UAE And Pakistan To Expand Bilateral Cooperation In Information Technology Specifically In Artificial Intelligence And Digital Economy.

Ijaz Ahmad Published October 16, 2023 | 11:49 PM

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16 October, 2023)

UAE and Pakistan to expand bilateral cooperation in Information Technology specifically in Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy.
The two sides discussed this in a meeting held between Dr. Umar Saif, Pakistan’s caretaker Minister For Information Technology and Telecommunication and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of state for artificial intelligence, digital economy and remote work applications, director general of the prime minister’s office, UAE.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of GITEX 2023 where Pakistan is participating with over 27 companies and more than 45 startups under the brand TechDestinationPakistan.


Dr. Umar Saif, briefed H.E. Omar Sultan Olama about tech potential of Pakistan with thousand of IT graduatuates being produced by Pakistani Universities coupled with rising startup culture. He also appreciated GITEX that provides an ideal platform to exhibitors to interact and network with key industry players, explore business opportunities and learn important developments taking place around the world.
H.E. Omar Sultan Olama appreciated Pakistan’s growing participation in GITEX Global 2023. Both sides agreed on signing MoU for the Government Excellence Excellence Program (GEEP) to achieve excellence in Government performance.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Business UAE Government Industry Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, s ..

Farrukh quits PTI in response to his conscience, says Pakistan Muslim League-Naw ..

12 minutes ago
 Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global ..

Inauguration of Pakistan Pavilion at GITEX Global at World Trade Centre Dubai

20 minutes ago
 Pakistan has immense investment potential that req ..

Pakistan has immense investment potential that requires more projection: Secreta ..

28 minutes ago
 Eight including woman, children injured in blast

Eight including woman, children injured in blast

28 minutes ago
 BDA providing one-window operation facility to ind ..

BDA providing one-window operation facility to industrialist for latest ship bre ..

29 minutes ago
 Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of ..

Musadik accuses PTI chief of pursuing 'politics of chaos'

29 minutes ago
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anw ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles Ghani Noor' ..

27 minutes ago
 Special attention paying on education, training of ..

Special attention paying on education, training of women in Balochistan

27 minutes ago
 DC directs to provide quality education to childre ..

DC directs to provide quality education to children in Kachhi

27 minutes ago
 Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate ..

Iran Embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

27 minutes ago
 Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar o ..

Islamabad Food Authority holds awareness seminar on World Food Day

27 minutes ago
 UAE determined to leverage solar energy as a corne ..

UAE determined to leverage solar energy as a cornerstone of its sustainable deve ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World