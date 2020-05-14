UAE Announces Three Days Paid Leave For Private Sector Workers Over Eid Al Fitr - Ministry

Private sector workers in the United Arab Emirates will be given a minimum of three days paid leave over the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which is expected to begin on May 22, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said Wednesday

"#MOHRE announced the dates between 29 Ramadan and 3 Shawwal 1441 (Hijri) to be a paid holiday for all employees working in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

According to the UAE-based Khaleej Times, the paid holiday will last either three or four days, depending on the length of the month of Ramadan.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have begun easing lockdown restrictions that were enforced in March due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Dubai's Emirates airline is scheduled to resume international flights to selected destinations from May 21, and citizens no longer need to acquire a permit to travel for essential purposes between 06:00 and 22:00 local time [02:00-18:00 GMT], although the wearing of protective masks is mandatory.

On Tuesday, a Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman announced that a full lockdown will be in force in the country over the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.