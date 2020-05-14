UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Announces Three Days Paid Leave For Private Sector Workers Over Eid Al Fitr - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:54 AM

UAE Announces Three Days Paid Leave For Private Sector Workers Over Eid Al Fitr - Ministry

Private sector workers in the United Arab Emirates will be given a minimum of three days paid leave over the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which is expected to begin on May 22, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Private sector workers in the United Arab Emirates will be given a minimum of three days paid leave over the Eid Al Fitr holiday, which is expected to begin on May 22, the UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) said Wednesday.

"#MOHRE announced the dates between 29 Ramadan and 3 Shawwal 1441 (Hijri) to be a paid holiday for all employees working in the private sector in the UAE on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

According to the UAE-based Khaleej Times, the paid holiday will last either three or four days, depending on the length of the month of Ramadan.

Both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have begun easing lockdown restrictions that were enforced in March due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Dubai's Emirates airline is scheduled to resume international flights to selected destinations from May 21, and citizens no longer need to acquire a permit to travel for essential purposes between 06:00 and 22:00 local time [02:00-18:00 GMT], although the wearing of protective masks is mandatory.

On Tuesday, a Saudi Interior Ministry spokesman announced that a full lockdown will be in force in the country over the Eid Al Fitr holiday, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Twitter UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi United Arab Emirates March May All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

41 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

56 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.