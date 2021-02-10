UrduPoint.com
UAE Appoints New State Ministers In Foreign Ministry Reshuffle - Government

Umer Jamshaid 4 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

UAE Appoints New State Ministers in Foreign Ministry Reshuffle - Government

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The UAE authorities have reshuffled the country's foreign ministry and appointed two new state ministers for foreign affairs replacing Anwar Gargash, who became a presidential diplomatic adviser, the UAE government's media office said on Wednesday.

"Shakhbout al-Nahyan and Khalifa Al Marar are appointed as state ministers of foreign affairs, the ministers took the oath before Prime Minister Mohammed bin Rashid and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed," the office said.

Gargash, who during his tenure commented on various events related to the global agenda on social networks, is one of the country's most prominent and prolific politicians. He occupied one of the most senior positions in the ministry since 2008.

More Stories From World

