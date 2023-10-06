UAE approves mega gas project weeks ahead of COP28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Emirati energy giant ADNOC said Thursday it had awarded contracts to build a major gas project, just weeks before the Gulf state hosts the COP28 climate conference.

The company said it would invest in the Hail and Ghasha offshore fields, pledging that it would be the "world's first project that aims to operate with net zero emissions".

But its "net zero" promise was met with derision from the Climate Action Tracker research group, which charged that it was "completely misleading".

The two contracts, signed on the final day of the Abu Dhabi Energy Show, had a total estimated value of $16.9 billion, ADNOC said.

Construction work on the site has been entrusted to a joint venture between the Abu Dhabi-based National Petroleum Construction Company and Saipem of Italy.