MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The United Arab Emirates approved phase III clinical trials of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Monday.

"The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has approved Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine to take place in the UAE," the sovereign wealth fund said in a press release.

"The trials will be supervised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, while medical protocols will be handled by Abu Dhabi's public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA)," the press release read.