UAE Authorities Open Borders for Residents to Travel Abroad - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Authorities of the United Arab Emirates allowed citizens and permanent residents to travel abroad, the WAM news agency Friday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Authorities of the United Arab Emirates allowed citizens and permanent residents to travel abroad, the WAM news agency Friday.

They recommended that those traveling on a trip should take a coronavirus test before the trip, and also, upon returning, to have with them the fresh results of the analysis done at the place of stay.

Also, the UAE authorities recommended people over 70 and people with chronic diseases to refrain from traveling abroad.

According to the latest data from the country's Ministry of Health, more than 49,400 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the UAE since the pandemic began, while 317 have died.