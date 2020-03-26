UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Authorizes Five Flights For Bringing Russians Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:35 PM

UAE Authorizes Five Flights for Bringing Russians Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Moscow

The United Arab Emirates has issued authorization for five flights for bringing Russians home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has issued authorization for five flights for bringing Russians home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Russians are trapped there due to the UAE's decision to suspend air travel with all countries amid the pandemic.

"The Emirates has authorized five flights. Thank you, Abu Dhabi," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency told Sputnik that Russian airlines were yet to receive such a permit.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NDMA organizes disinfectant spray at public places ..

3 minutes ago

Flour mill sealed, owner held in Multan

3 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Introduces Fines for Violating COVID ..

3 minutes ago

JKNF demands urgent release of Kashmiri prisoners

3 minutes ago

Pope reportedly tests negative for virus after Vat ..

3 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issues ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.