UAE Authorizes Five Flights for Bringing Russians Home Amid Coronavirus Pandemic - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has issued authorization for five flights for bringing Russians home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Thursday.

Russians are trapped there due to the UAE's decision to suspend air travel with all countries amid the pandemic.

"The Emirates has authorized five flights. Thank you, Abu Dhabi," Zakharova wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, a representative of the Federal Air Transport Agency told Sputnik that Russian airlines were yet to receive such a permit.