UAE, Bahrain Extend Condolences To Germany Over Deadly Shooting In Hanau

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:30 PM

UAE, Bahrain Extend Condolences to Germany Over Deadly Shooting in Hanau

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain extended condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly shooting in the German city of Hanau, the two countries' foreign ministries said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain extended condolences to the families of the victims of the deadly shooting in the German city of Hanau, the two countries' foreign ministries said on Friday.

Late on Wednesday, a gunman opened fire on two hookah bars in Hanau, killing nine people and leaving four more injured. He was later found dead in his home alongside the body of his 72-year-old mother. The central and regional authorities have said that a xenophobic motive was likely behind the attack. Meanwhile, German media have cited the alleged attacker's confession letter in which he spoke about a planned ethnic cleansing.

"The UAE expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and wishes a speedy recovery for all the injured," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the UAE strongly condemned the attack in Hanau.

Bahraini Foreign Ministry also voiced solidarity with Germany and reiterated the kingdom's firm position against violence and terrorism.

Earlier in the day, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said that the shooting was a racially motivated terrorist attack.

