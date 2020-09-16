UrduPoint.com
UAE, Bahrain Sign US-Brokered Peace Deals With Israel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 12:25 AM

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace deals at a ceremony in the White House on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace deals at a ceremony in the White House on Tuesday.

The agreement with UAE is defined as a peace treaty while the one with Bahrain is a declaration of peace.

US President Donald Trump signed all documents together with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and foreign ministers of both Gulf monarchies.

