UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Bahraini Foreign Ministers Arrive In US To Sign Peace Deals With Israel

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:49 PM

UAE, Bahraini Foreign Ministers Arrive in US to Sign Peace Deals With Israel

The foreign ministers of the two Arab Gulf monarchies, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have arrived in Washington to attend a signing ceremony of peace treaties with Israel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The foreign ministers of the two Arab Gulf monarchies, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have arrived in Washington to attend a signing ceremony of peace treaties with Israel.

In the late hours of Sunday, the top Bahraini diplomat, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, landed in Washington, where the official ceremony should occur on Tuesday, according to a statement by the country's foreign ministry.

Meanwhile, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in the US capital at the head of a high-level official UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic peace accord, the state-run Emirates News Agency reported.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two states, which, among other things, entailed Israel giving up its plans to expand sovereignty over the West Bank's territories. The landmark deal was brokered by the United States. Expectations have been voiced ever since that the other countries of the region would follow the UAE's example.

A month later, on September 11, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa officially announced a similar agreement in a trilateral phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The first two Arab countries that recognized Israel were Egypt and Jordan, in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Washington Egypt UAE Trump Bank Rashid Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates August September Sunday Agreement Top Arab

Recent Stories

India's Modi Calls on Parliament to Remember Borde ..

5 minutes ago

US House Dems Probe Trump Administration Efforts t ..

8 minutes ago

Echinacea Preparation Can Potentially Be Effective ..

8 minutes ago

Cartoon of Modi slaughtering avatars of Chinese ap ..

8 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident

9 minutes ago

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.