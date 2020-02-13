UAE-based Filipinos can enjoy Japan’s cherry blossom season with free visa application

Filipinos in the UAE can experience the famous cherry blossom season of Japan with more convenience, as Philippine passport holders can simply apply for a free short-term visit to Japan valid for 90 days

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th February, 2020) Filipinos in the UAE can experience the famous cherry blossom season of Japan with more convenience, as Philippine passport holders can simply apply for a free short-term visit to Japan valid for 90 days. And, with the lowest year-round fares and special deals from the Philippines’ largest national carrier Cebu Pacific, travelers can save on flight and spend more at their chosen Japan destinations.

Cebu Pacific flies daily from Manila to four destinations in Japan—Tokyo (Narita), Osaka (Kansai), Nagoya and Fukuoka; and from Cebu and Clark to Tokyo (Narita), making it easier for Filipinos in the UAE to get their connecting flights from Dubai. While booking a flight from Dubai to Japan through Cebu Pacific, travelers can use the multi-city booking option.

If you plan on going to the capital, Tokyo or the charming birthplace of ramen, Fukuoka, best to book your seats to travel between March 29 and April 6, when the cherry blossoms are in full bloom. For Instagram-worthy photos amid cherry blossoms with the Osaka or Nagoya Castle in the background, time your trips from March 31 to April 8.

Catch the Cebu Pacific sale as low as AED 395 from February 13 to 20– with travel period valid from March 1 to July 31– or until seats last.Book now through the www.cebupacificair.comor the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store. Those who prefer to pay in cash may pay over the counter at any branch of Al-Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and Al Rais Travels located across the country, within 24 hours of making a booking online.