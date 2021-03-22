UAE brokered secret-talks between Pakistan, India for cease-fire, claims Bloomberg

(@fidahassanain)

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd, 2021) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) brokered secret talks for cease fire between Paksitan and India, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

The cease-fire is the only start of a larger roadmap towards a lasting peace between both the nuclear-armed neighbors, the International tv reported while mentioning the official UAE readout of Feb 26 which unveiled meeting between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Both leaders discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and views on them during their meeting, it reported.

Under this new deal, both Pakistan and India would also reinstate their diplomats in Islamabad and Dehli. But, Bloomberg reported that the both sides would not go beyond the return of envoys and a resumption of trade through their Punjab land border.

However, it reported that Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry did not comment on the talks or the role of UAE for peace between both countries while the foreign ministries of both UAE and India were also silent.

The report has come a week after Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa asked India to bury the past and move forward. The Army Chief said that the military was ready to enter talks to resolve all our outstanding issues. Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said earlier for peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue, saying that it is the one issue that held them back.

Indian PM Modi also wished him speedy recovery after PM Khan contracted COVID-19—another sign that both sides getting a bid closer.

There were many other clues over the past few months that pointed out at UAE’s role, it claimed.