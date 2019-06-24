UrduPoint.com
UAE Calls For De-Escalating Tensions In Gulf Region Via Dialogue, Negotiations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 11:47 AM

Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, called for finding a political solution on Sunday to defuse the situation in the Gulf region amid escalating tensions between Iran and the Untied States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) Anwar Gargash, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for foreign affairs, called for finding a political solution on Sunday to defuse the situation in the Gulf region amid escalating tensions between Iran and the Untied States.

"Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically. Crisis long in the making requires collective attention; primarily to de-escalate & to find political solutions thru dialogue & negotiations. Regional voices important to achieve sustainable solutions," Gargash wrote on Twitter.

Last week, two oil tankers, the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous and the Norwegian-owned Front Altair, were hit by blasts in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz. While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States claimed that Iran had attacked the vessels.

Iran has denied all the allegations of having a role in the incident.

On Thursday, Iran downed a US spy drone over the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran claimed the drone was shot over Iranian airspace. The US military confirmed that the aircraft had been shot down, but said it was flying in international airspace.

US President Donald Trump first said the United States was "cocked and loaded" to strike Iran in retaliation for downing the US surveillance drone but then called off the attack because he decided it would be a disproportionate response. On Saturday, Trump said that new "major" sanctions would be imposed on Iran on Monday.

