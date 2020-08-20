UrduPoint.com
UAE Calls On Palestine To Refrain From Quitting Talks Despite UAE-Israel Deal - Minister

The United Arab Emirates is urging Palestine to refrain from giving up on negotiations because of the UAE-Israel peace deal, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates is urging Palestine to refrain from giving up on negotiations because of the UAE-Israel peace deal, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Thursday.

The historic peace deal was met with condemnation in Palestine.

Under this deal, Israel pledged to suspend annexation of Palestinian territories.

"Our main message, along with various Arab countries, to the Palestinians, was and remains negotiate, engage. Do not leave the negotiating table," Gargash said.

The UAE is now planning to establish its embassy in Tel Aviv, the diplomat said.

