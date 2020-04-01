UAE Calls on World Leaders to Create New Cooperation System Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday urged all countries to create a new effective cooperation system between each other, particularly in the health, economic and political sectors, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our message [is] to all of the world's countries. We are the strongest, united and cooperative society. After this pandemic, the world needs a different and rapid health, economic and political cooperation system that keeps with the pace of events that can paralyze the world's movement in weeks," Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter.

The official also praised efforts of his country's diplomatic staff in preventing possible consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the organizational committee of the World Expo 2020, which was expected to be held in Dubai between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021, said that it supported a decision to postpone the exhibition until next year due to the coronavirus crisis. It added that the International Exhibitions' Bureau would discuss with its member states the new Expo's date.

As of Wednesday, the UAE has confirmed 664 coronavirus cases in the country, with six patients having died and 61 having recovered.