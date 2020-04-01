UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Calls On World Leaders To Create New Cooperation System Amid Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 03:20 PM

UAE Calls on World Leaders to Create New Cooperation System Amid Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday urged all countries to create a new effective cooperation system between each other, particularly in the health, economic and political sectors, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Our message [is] to all of the world's countries. We are the strongest, united and cooperative society. After this pandemic, the world needs a different and rapid health, economic and political cooperation system that keeps with the pace of events that can paralyze the world's movement in weeks," Al Maktoum wrote on Twitter.

The official also praised efforts of his country's diplomatic staff in preventing possible consequences of the coronavirus outbreak.

On Tuesday, the organizational committee of the World Expo 2020, which was expected to be held in Dubai between October 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021, said that it supported a decision to postpone the exhibition until next year due to the coronavirus crisis. It added that the International Exhibitions' Bureau would discuss with its member states the new Expo's date.

As of Wednesday, the UAE has confirmed 664 coronavirus cases in the country, with six patients having died and 61 having recovered.

Related Topics

World Twitter UAE Dubai Died Rashid April October 2020 All Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM asks people again to donate funds to fight agai ..

17 minutes ago

Fujairah bunker fuel stocks hit 5-week high

22 minutes ago

22 minutes ago

Aldar employees contribute AED1m to ‘Together We ..

37 minutes ago

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13th Apri ..

37 minutes ago

US dollar intends to decline against Pakistani rup ..

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.