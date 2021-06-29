UAE Capital Allows Only Vaccinated People to Visit Public Places From August 20

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The emergency committee of the UAE capital emirate Abu Dhabi has decided to allow visits to public places, including restaurants, cafes, gyms, shopping malls in Abu Dhabi only to those vaccinated against coronavirus from August 20, according to a committee decision released by the UAE government information office on Twitter.

"The emergency committee of Abu Dhabi approved the permit to visit some public places only for those vaccinated. The decision affects visits to shopping centers, restaurants, cafes, gyms, entertainment places, with the exception of places where essential goods are sold - supermarkets and pharmacies," it said.

In addition, this decision applies to higher educational establishments, private and state schools and kindergartens. Only children under 15 and adults who have the permit to do so are allowed to remain unvaccinated.

Overall, since the beginning of the pandemic, the UAE has recorded about 629,000 cases of coronavirus, with 1,802 deaths.