UAE Celebrates Sending First Astronaut To ISS Aboard Russian Soyuz Spacecraft

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:41 PM

UAE Celebrates Sending First Astronaut to ISS Aboard Russian Soyuz Spacecraft

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) The United Arab Emirates is celebrating the historic voyage to space that will be performed by the country's first astronaut, Hazzaa Al Mansoori, later on Wednesday, the national media reported.

Mansoori is due to fly to the International Space Station (ISS) from a launch site at Kazakhstan's Baikonur cosmodrome on board the Russian Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft at 4:57 p.m. Moscow time (13:57 GMT).

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE is proud of its first astronaut and that this day would remain eternal in the memory of future generations.

This historic journey is a hope that illuminates the path toward a new Arab scientific renaissance in the space field, the news outlet said.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center selected Al Mansoori to be the country's first astronaut to flight to the space station in April.

Al Mansoori is expected to carry out experiments during his stay on the ISS, which will be divided into three parts: scientific experiments in cooperation with international partners, simple scientific experiments proposed by Emirati schoolchildren, and joint educational initiatives with the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

