UAE Committed to Palestinian State With 1967 Borders Despite Peace With Israel- Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The normalization of relationships with Israel does not preclude the United Arab Emirates from supporting establishment of a Palestine state within the borders of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, the UAE ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Jaber, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The normalization of relationships with Israel does not preclude the United Arab Emirates from supporting establishment of a Palestine state within the borders of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, the UAE ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Jaber, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In August, the United States announced it had brokered a peace deal between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two sides. Later, Bahrain and Sudan followed suit. Nevertheless, the Palestinian issue remains central for all Arab states, according to the ambassador.

"The Emirates' policy regarding this issue has always been and remains unchanged: we support efforts aimed at settling the conflict by creating two states.

The Palestinian one should be created within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem. Peace with the Israeli side in no way makes us abandon this principle," the ambassador said.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled as both sides refused to compromise on issues important to them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their historical and undivided capital.