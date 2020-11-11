UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Committed To Palestinian State With 1967 Borders Despite Peace With Israel- Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE Committed to Palestinian State With 1967 Borders Despite Peace With Israel- Ambassador

The normalization of relationships with Israel does not preclude the United Arab Emirates from supporting establishment of a Palestine state within the borders of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, the UAE ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Jaber, said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The normalization of relationships with Israel does not preclude the United Arab Emirates from supporting establishment of a Palestine state within the borders of 1967 with the capital in East Jerusalem, the UAE ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Ahmad Jaber, said in an interview with Sputnik.

In August, the United States announced it had brokered a peace deal between the UAE and Israel to normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties between the two sides. Later, Bahrain and Sudan followed suit. Nevertheless, the Palestinian issue remains central for all Arab states, according to the ambassador.

"The Emirates' policy regarding this issue has always been and remains unchanged: we support efforts aimed at settling the conflict by creating two states.

The Palestinian one should be created within the 1967 borders with the capital in East Jerusalem. Peace with the Israeli side in no way makes us abandon this principle," the ambassador said.

The Israel-Palestine peace process has long been stalled as both sides refused to compromise on issues important to them. One of the main goals of the Palestinian side is to restore the border between Israel and Palestine to where it was before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible territorial exchange. Palestinians hope to create their state on the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel, on its part, is hostile to the idea of restoring previous borders and is even more hostile to the idea of sharing Jerusalem, which they consider their historical and undivided capital.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Palestine Russia Gaza UAE Bank Jerusalem Bahrain United States Sudan United Arab Emirates August Border All From Arab

Recent Stories

KF Chairman, Vice Prime Minister of Chechen Republ ..

31 minutes ago

Russia Expected to Harvest 127.5Mln Tonnes of Grai ..

30 minutes ago

One-Third of Americans Unwilling to Comply With Ne ..

30 minutes ago

Man killed, other injured in road mishap

30 minutes ago

Effective use of information technology key in mod ..

33 minutes ago

S.M. Muneer hopes for UBG sweeping in FPCCI electi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.