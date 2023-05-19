UAE Company URB Discussing With Russia Development of Green City Projects - CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAZAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) UAE company URB which is engaged in the development of sustainable cities around the world is in discussions with Russian companies for the development of such projects in Russia, the company's head, Baharash Bagherian, told Sputnik.

"Hopefully, one day we will be able to actually do this here. We've been approached to do some projects in Russia. I am very excited to export our knowledge ... sustainable cities are something that's over necessity. Every country needs to focus on sustainability. Given our expertise and our mission, we think it is important to be able to accelerate the world's transition towards sustainability, so for us, of course, Russia is an important country to do so," Bagherian said on the sidelines of the 14th International economic forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

Bagherian also noted that when creating these projects, a large number of factors should be taken into account, including cultural aspects, demographic characteristics, and the level of income of the population of each country.

Asked when eco-city projects will become more widespread around the world, Bagherian said that they are already becoming more "attractive," but noted that the main problem for the accelerated implementation is the "knowledge gap."

"People do not really understand what goes behind this development, do not understand the economics. They think that it is an extra cost rather than a return of investment," he said, expressing hope that this tendency will change.

The forum is taking place in the Russian city of Kazan from May 18-19.