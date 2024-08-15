UAE condemns storming of Al Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli minister, settlers

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The UAE has strongly condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa mosque courtyard by an Israeli minister and settlers under the protection of Israeli police, and stressed the need for Israel to respect the historical and legal status of the city of Jerusalem.

According to UAE official news agency WAM, in a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), reaffirmed the UAE's firm position on the need to provide full protection for Al-Aqsa mosque, and halt serious and provocative violations taking place there.

Furthermore, the Ministry emphasised the need to respect the custodial role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the holy sites in accordance with international law and the historical status, and not to compromise the authority of the Jerusalem Endowment Administration that manages the affairs of Al-Aqsa mosque.

The Ministry also expressed UAE's full solidarity and support for all measures implemented by Jordan to protect and preserve sites of religious significance.

The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region, affirming the UAE's rejection of all practices that violate resolutions on international legitimacy and threaten further escalation.

The Ministry called on the international community to intensify all regional and international efforts to find a political horizon that achieves a comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish an independent sovereign Palestinian state, in accordance with international law.