UAE condemns terrorist attack in Cairo

The UAE on Tuesday, condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Cairo, outside the National Cancer Institute in Manyal, leaving dozens dead and injured

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The UAE on Tuesday, condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Cairo, outside the National Cancer Institute in Manyal, leaving dozens dead and injured.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, "This heinous act of terrorism is completely against all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

" The ministry expressed the UAE condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing speedy recovery of those injured as a result of this criminal act that aims to undermine Egypt's security and stability.

The Ministry renewed UAE's firms position against terrorism, regardless of its sources and motives.