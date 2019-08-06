UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Condemns Terrorist Attack In Cairo

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 05:36 PM

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Cairo

The UAE on Tuesday, condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Cairo, outside the National Cancer Institute in Manyal, leaving dozens dead and injured

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The UAE on Tuesday, condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Cairo, outside the National Cancer Institute in Manyal, leaving dozens dead and injured.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said, "This heinous act of terrorism is completely against all religious and humanitarian values and principles.

" The ministry expressed the UAE condolences to the families of the victims, while wishing speedy recovery of those injured as a result of this criminal act that aims to undermine Egypt's security and stability.

The Ministry renewed UAE's firms position against terrorism, regardless of its sources and motives.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Terrorist Egypt UAE Cairo Criminals Cancer All

Recent Stories

Infinix S4 Beats The Competition By A Mile - Offer ..

13 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

22 minutes ago

Guinea-Bissau PM, ADFD Director-General discuss co ..

22 minutes ago

Police Sub-Inspector shot dead in Pishin in Quetta ..

5 minutes ago

Dr. Amir Muhammad Gachki assumed charge as MS Bola ..

5 minutes ago

Corps Commanders' Conference held on single point ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.