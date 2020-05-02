UAE Confirms 557 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Deaths in Past 24 Hours - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has registered 557 new COVID-19 cases from the 26,000 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, which brings the total to 13,038, media reported on Friday, citing the country's Ministry of Health and Prevention.

According to The National newspaper, citing the ministry, the death toll has reached 111, with six new deaths having been recorded over the past day.

The total number of patients recovered from the disease has increased by 114 to 2,543, the health authority added.

Almost 10,000 patients are currently undergoing treatment across the UAE hospitals, with more than one million COVID-19 tests having been conducted in the country.