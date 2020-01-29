UrduPoint.com
UAE Confirms First Coronavirus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 06:20 PM

ABU DHABI , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday confirmed the first case of the deadly coronavirus from China, according to the Health Ministry.

The case was confirmed of an individual from a family coming from Wuhan, China, the ministry said asserting required medical measures were taken.

The coronavirus has killed at least 132 people in China and infected nearly 6,000.

Cities have been quarantined and China is building a 1,000-bed hospital for those who have contracted the virus.

The virus has also spread to Japan, South Korea, Thailand, the U.S., Singapore, France, Vietnam and Canada.

Travelers from China are being screened for the virus at airports worldwide and many airlines have suspended flights to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

