UAE Councillors Go on Outreach Mission to Russia - Spokesperson

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) Six members of the UAE Federal National Council, a consultative legislative body that advises Emirati rulers, embarked on an outreach mission to Russia on Monday, Sputnik was told.

"The aim of this visit is to bolster parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the Federation Council (of Russia) as well as the State Duma," a spokesperson for the Emirati council said.

The delegation consists of three male and three female councillors.

It is led by Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash. He will meet with the speakers of the Russian upper-house Federation Council and lower-house State Duma as well as with the head of St. Petersburg legislature.

Ghobash will also be a guest of honor at the 10th Nevsky International Ecological Congress, hosted by St. Petersburg on May 25-26. The Emirati official will tell the congress about UAE plans for the UN climate conference, COP28, which will take place in Dubai from November 30 until December 12.